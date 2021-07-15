Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 458.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.18 million, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.