Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,890 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWBI stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.