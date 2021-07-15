Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,792 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Etsy by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

ETSY opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

