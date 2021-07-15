Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,992. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
