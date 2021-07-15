Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,992. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.