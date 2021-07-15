Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 257.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Leidos makes up about 4.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

