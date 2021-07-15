Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.18.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.63. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

