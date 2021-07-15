Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $351.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $347.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.18.

Shares of LII opened at $310.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

