Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.

LII stock opened at $306.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $239.25 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.18.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

