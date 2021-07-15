Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.
LII stock opened at $306.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $239.25 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.63.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.18.
In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
