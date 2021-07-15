Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 2,933.3% in June

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FINMY stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

