Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $137.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of -100.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.92.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

