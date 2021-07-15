LikeCoin Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $33,989.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,044,942,202 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,972,823 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

