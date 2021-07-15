Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 966 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 966 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

