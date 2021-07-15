Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.