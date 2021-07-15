Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Trading Down 0.7%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 865,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

