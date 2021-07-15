Lisk Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $7,026.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00150388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.39 or 0.99852456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

