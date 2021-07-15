Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 49,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,152,402 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

