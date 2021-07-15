LiveRamp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 807 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. LiveRamp has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

