LiveRamp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,555 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 807 call options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. LiveRamp has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $87.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
