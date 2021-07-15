Loopring (LRC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $274.88 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

