Lor Inc Sells 200,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $1,963,500.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RES opened at $4.64 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

