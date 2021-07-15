LPL Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,620% compared to the average daily volume of 105 call options.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $91,966,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

