Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $160,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $4,558,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.