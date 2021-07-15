Luke Larson Sells 45,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $5,694,325.00.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

