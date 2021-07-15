Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$33.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

