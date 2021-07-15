Lunyr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,303.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $417,457.34 and $1,303.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00859624 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

