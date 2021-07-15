Lympo One Day Volume Hits $602,525.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $602,525.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

