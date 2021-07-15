Lynrock Lake LP Purchases Shares of 106,345 CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. CyberOptics accounts for 0.2% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,364. The firm has a market cap of $279.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

