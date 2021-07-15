M Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at M Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

