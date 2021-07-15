Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 128,907 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

