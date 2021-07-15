Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 368.5% in June

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the June 15th total of 339,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Maiden news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Also, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

