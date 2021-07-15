Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Shares Down 3.5%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $372.73 million for the quarter.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

