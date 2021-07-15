Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $273,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

