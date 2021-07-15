Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

