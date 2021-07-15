Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 3,202 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

