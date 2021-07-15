Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,664,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

