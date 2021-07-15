Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Up 2.8%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 221,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 825,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

