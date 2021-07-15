Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $310,955.20 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

