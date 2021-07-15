Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $310,955.20 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.94.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.