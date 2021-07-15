MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MNKD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 33,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,373. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.95.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

