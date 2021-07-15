Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

