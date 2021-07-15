Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,873. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$736.66 million and a PE ratio of -65.63. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

