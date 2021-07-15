Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,233 Shares of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Stock

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $16,041.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGO opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

