Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.51% of Markel worth $79,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Markel by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 8,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,190.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $3,003,484 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.