Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 3.9% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.07. 15,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,468,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several analysts have commented on MQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.