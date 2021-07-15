Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $132.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.35.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.52. 109,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

