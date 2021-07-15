Mary E. Erdoes Sells 17,387 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,093. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

