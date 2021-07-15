Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

