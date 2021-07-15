MASQ Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $136,956.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00113883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.19 or 1.00134839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

