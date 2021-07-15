Masters Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Calix worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,253. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

