Masters Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $453.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

