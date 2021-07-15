Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 5,025 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Match Group stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.83. 2,169,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,698. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

