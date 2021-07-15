Maurice A. Weiner Sells 2,000 Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $32,480.00.

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.